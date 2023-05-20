Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $891,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $301.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average of $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Read More
