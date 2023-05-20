Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Relx were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after purchasing an additional 192,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Relx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 148,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $31.12 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.58) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.07) to GBX 2,860 ($35.83) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.