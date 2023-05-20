Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,186 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,042,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,457,000 after acquiring an additional 541,028 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.31.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

