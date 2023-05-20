Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,835,837.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,825,770. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR opened at $25.34 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

