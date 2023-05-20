Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 151,647 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 508.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000.

AVDE stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

