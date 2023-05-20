MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $17.07 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00154065 USD and is down -20.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

