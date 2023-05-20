Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,225.87 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

