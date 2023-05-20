BitTorrent-New Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.56 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $565.60 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003189 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $11,797,090.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

