Streakk (STKK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $278,371.03

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Streakk has a market cap of $834.73 million and $278,371.03 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $83.47 or 0.00310354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 85.3516455 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $272,377.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.