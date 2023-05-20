Insider Buying: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Director Acquires 1,471 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

