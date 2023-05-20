HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.32 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. HI has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $279,695.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,900.66 or 1.00017336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00455964 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $299,726.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

