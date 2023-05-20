TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.84 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $51.84 million and $2.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,299,923 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

