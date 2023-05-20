Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $202.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

