Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 655 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.