Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $277.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.