Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $964,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,310.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,257.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,098.74.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

