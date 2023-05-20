Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 875 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.44 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

