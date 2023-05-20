Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $21.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.