Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $216.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,804 shares of company stock valued at $60,645,997. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.