Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

IFF stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

