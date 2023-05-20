Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Shares of WTW opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

