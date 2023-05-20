Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 105,323 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 435.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FOCT stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

