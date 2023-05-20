Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $90.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.