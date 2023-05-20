Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 49,929 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

