Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 14,314 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,938 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $63.85 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,799,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,552,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,982 shares of company stock valued at $79,680,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.