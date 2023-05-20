Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

