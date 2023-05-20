Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after buying an additional 531,036 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,758,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 247,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $18.75 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

