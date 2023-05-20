Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 63,124 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 120,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 983,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 899,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 137,182 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

