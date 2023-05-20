Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $25.02 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,933.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

