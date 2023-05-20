Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,727 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

