Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,406,000 after buying an additional 1,582,728 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,800,269 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

