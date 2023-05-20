Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

