Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $172.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.