Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

