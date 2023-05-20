Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $97,000 in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

