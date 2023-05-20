Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.