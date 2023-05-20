Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

