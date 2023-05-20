Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

