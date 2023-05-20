Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

