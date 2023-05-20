Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 145019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.