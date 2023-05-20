Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,074 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ameren by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,008,000 after buying an additional 184,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

