Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

