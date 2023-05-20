Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.70 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,380 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 220,216 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 675.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

