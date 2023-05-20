Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,562 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,899.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,829,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

