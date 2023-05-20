Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.44 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

