ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $305.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,597. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

