Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $408.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

