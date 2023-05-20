Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 812,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 88.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $58.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.