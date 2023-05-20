Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

CHD stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.