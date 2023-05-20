Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.